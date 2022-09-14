Exane BNP Paribas Lowers L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Neutral

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LRLCY. BNP Paribas lowered L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($392.86) to €400.00 ($408.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

L’Oréal Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $97.48.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

