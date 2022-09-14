Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) to “Neutral”

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&G from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

M&G Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.30 on Monday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

