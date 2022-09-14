Exco Technologies Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE XTC opened at C$8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$324.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.67. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$129.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Exco Technologies

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.