FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.50. 9,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 603,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

FaZe Price Performance

FaZe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FaZe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FaZe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.