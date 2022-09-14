Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $137.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

