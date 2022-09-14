Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FNF opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,064,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,317,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.