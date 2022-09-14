Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.21. 1,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

