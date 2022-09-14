Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

