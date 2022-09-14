Financial Analysis: DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) & FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and FlexiInternational Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $2.11 billion 5.81 -$69.98 million ($0.54) -112.83 FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FlexiInternational Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 3 10 2 0 1.93 FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DocuSign and FlexiInternational Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

DocuSign presently has a consensus price target of $65.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and FlexiInternational Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -4.65% -21.74% -2.71% FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DocuSign has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocuSign beats FlexiInternational Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management. The company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; Remote Online Notary is a solution using audio-visual and identify verification technologies to enable notarization; and Monitor using advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account. It offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About FlexiInternational Software

FlexiInternational Software Inc. develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables. It also provides FlexiTools applications to customize FlexiFinancials, such as FlexiDesigner to customize the FlexiFinancials Suite GUI using an interactive visual design editor; and FlexiDB that allows the customization of the Flexi database structures. In addition, the company offers FlexiInfo Suite that consist of FlexiWorkflow, an application that is integrated with various FlexiFinancial modules; FlexiImaging that provides integration with various third party imaging solutions, including Microsoft SharePoint; and RenovoFYI, a Web based financial report writer. Further, it provides FlexiIntegration suite that consists of FlexiAPIs that provide real-time, synchronous access to functional components within the FlexiFinancials Suite of applications; FlexiNetExchange to provide a seamless integration with Jack Henry's Silverlake core banking solution, Synergy Workflow, and Synergy Imaging; and FlexiImport/Export Wizard that allow users to import and export data. Furthermore, the company offers consulting, training and education, and support services. It has strategic partnerships with Acturis; and Jack Henry & Associates. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut with additional locations in Naples, Florida; and Surrey, United Kingdom.

