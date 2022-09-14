Financial Analysis: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) versus Relx (NYSE:RELX)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyGram International and Relx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 2 0 0 1.67 Relx 0 1 4 0 2.80

MoneyGram International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.64%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than Relx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -0.25% -22.87% 0.95% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyGram International and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MoneyGram International and Relx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.79 -$37.90 million ($0.04) -261.75 Relx $9.96 billion 5.01 $2.02 billion N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyGram International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relx beats MoneyGram International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

