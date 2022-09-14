Financial Comparison: NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.5% of EVgo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A EVgo -52.62% N/A -8.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NovelStem International and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NovelStem International and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A EVgo 1 3 6 0 2.50

EVgo has a consensus price target of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 44.64%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovelStem International and EVgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EVgo $22.21 million 110.79 -$5.91 million ($0.24) -38.71

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVgo.

Summary

EVgo beats NovelStem International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

(Get Rating)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.