Financial Review: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) versus Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cathay General Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Commerce Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.31%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $68.72, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $721.11 million 4.25 $298.30 million $4.08 10.09 Commerce Bancshares $1.41 billion 5.98 $530.77 million $3.87 18.17

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 40.69% 12.77% 1.50% Commerce Bancshares 32.88% 14.98% 1.35%

Risk and Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Commerce Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of March 1, 2022, it operated 31 branches in Southern California, 16 branches in Northern California, 10 branches in New York, four branches in Washington, two branches in Illinois, and two branches in Texas, as well as one branch each in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, and Hong Kong; and a representative office each in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of 287 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

