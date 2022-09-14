Financial Survey: Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Bird Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Bird Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curtiss Motorcycles and Bird Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A Bird Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Bird Global has a consensus price target of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 578.61%. Given Bird Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bird Global is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Bird Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A Bird Global -159.99% N/A -28.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Bird Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bird Global $205.14 million 0.64 -$196.33 million N/A N/A

Curtiss Motorcycles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bird Global.

Risk & Volatility

Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of -6.71, meaning that its stock price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bird Global has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bird Global beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

