Finer Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.9% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $70.37. 359,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,197,242. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

