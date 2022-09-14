Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $639,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

BA stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.62. The company had a trading volume of 194,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,341. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

