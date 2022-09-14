FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Shares Down 2%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.07 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15). 475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
FireAngel Safety Technology Group Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.95. The firm has a market cap of £22.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile
FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.
