Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance

Firm Capital Property Trust stock remained flat at $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Further Reading

