First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.64

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.64 and traded as high as $22.14. First Financial Bancorp. shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 309,962 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth $82,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.