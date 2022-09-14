First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Short Interest Up 166.7% in August

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBKZ remained flat at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Get First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- alerts:

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.