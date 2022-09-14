First National Bank of Omaha Has $12.67 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

NYSE:PKI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.43. 7,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,810. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.13 and a one year high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

