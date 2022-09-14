First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 13,703 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. 421,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,529,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

