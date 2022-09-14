First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,257. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

