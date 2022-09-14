First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,796 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

MRK traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.33. 103,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,153,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $221.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.