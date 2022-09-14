First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,003 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

