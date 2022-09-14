First National Bank of Omaha Sells 301 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,655. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $166.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.64.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

