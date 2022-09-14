First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
First Savings Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10.
First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
