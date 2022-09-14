First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Up 485.3% in August

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 485.3% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,556.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,591.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 138.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 674,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $145,000.

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of FEO stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%.

About First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust-abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

