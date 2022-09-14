First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,917. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

