First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Shares Up 1.6%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.98. 1,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.