First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 122.3% in August

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,720,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $8,896,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $6,897,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,139.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 68,738 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.49. 24,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.