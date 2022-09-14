First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Down 63.7% in August

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the August 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

QTEC traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $117.18. 57,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.96. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTEC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

