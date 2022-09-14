First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Down 63.7% in August

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the August 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
QTEC traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $117.18. 57,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.96. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $181.83.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
