First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QABA opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 134.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

