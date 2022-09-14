First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ QABA opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
