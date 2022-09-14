First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 5,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 21,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.
