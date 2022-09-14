First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 220,481 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,023. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

