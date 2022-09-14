First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the August 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FYT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,648. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
