First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the August 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,648. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

