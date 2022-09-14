First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 999,654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 613,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 728,892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. 2,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,287. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

