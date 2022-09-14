First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells $31,867.47 in Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $31,867.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,335,207.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Western Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. 23,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.70. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of First Western Financial

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 268.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 52,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.