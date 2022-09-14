First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells $31,867.47 in Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $31,867.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,335,207.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
First Western Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. 23,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.70. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 268.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 52,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
