Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.52. 27,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,041. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.44.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Five Below by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

