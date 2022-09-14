Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires 642 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.08.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 159,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,488. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

