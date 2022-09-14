Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires 76 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,463. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average is $237.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

