Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,240 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

