Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $347,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,778. The stock has a market cap of $315.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

