Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 127 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.56.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

