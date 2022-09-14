Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 631 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $849,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.86.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 633,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,459. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

