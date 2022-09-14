Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,385,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,665,000 after purchasing an additional 955,851 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $405.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

