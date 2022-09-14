Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Armor Advisors L.L.C.

Armor Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 3.9% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Armor Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Franco-Nevada worth $34,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after buying an additional 942,237 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 54,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

FNV opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.01. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $117.39 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

