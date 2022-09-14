Franklin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.30 Million (FLY)

Franklin (FLY) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Franklin has a total market capitalization of $512,990.61 and approximately $7.30 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Franklin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Franklin has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

About Franklin

Franklin was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. The official website for Franklin is tokenfly.co. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield.

Buying and Selling Franklin

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

