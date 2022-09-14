Frankly (CVE:TLK) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating) rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 174,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 200,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23.

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

