Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $17.22

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $16.70. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 5,734 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
