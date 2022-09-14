Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 1.6 %

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,334. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($51.02) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.